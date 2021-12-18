Moline records sound decision over Eldridge North Scott 58-51

Moline edged Eldridge North Scott in a close 58-51 encounter in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Moline made the first move by forging a 14-4 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
Moline kept a 29-26 half margin at Eldridge North Scott's expense.
Moline moved over Eldridge North Scott when the fourth quarter began 40-36.
In recent action on December 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
