Moline charged East Moline United Township and collected a 71-54 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Moline and East Moline United Township faced off on February 11, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Moline faced off against Rolling Meadows . For results, click here. East Moline United Township took on Dunlap on January 30 at Dunlap High School. For a full recap, click here.

