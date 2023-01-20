Moline Quad Cities Christian dismantles Bettendorf Morning Star 69-36

Moline Quad Cities Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Bettendorf Morning Star during a 69-36 blowout in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf Morning Star faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Rock Island Alleman on January 16 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
