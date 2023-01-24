Moline Quad Cities Christian comes to play in easy win over Galesburg Christian 57-34

Moline Quad Cities Christian ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Galesburg Christian 57-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
