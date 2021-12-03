Moline pushes over Galesburg 77-59

Moline tipped and eventually toppled Galesburg 77-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.
Moline darted in front of Galesburg 17-13 to begin the second quarter.
Moline opened a whopping 49-27 gap over Galesburg at the half.
The Maroons moved to a 55-45 bulge over the Silver Streaks as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.