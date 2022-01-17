Moline posts win at Port Byron Riverdale's expense 84-66

Moline charged Port Byron Riverdale and collected an 84-66 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The Maroons darted in front of the Rams 23-20 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons' offense moved to a 45-34 lead over the Rams at halftime.
The Maroons' force showed as they carried a 68-53 lead into the fourth quarter.
