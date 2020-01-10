Moline overcomes slow start to beat Quincy

MOLINE — A change in gametime, a smallish crowd because of the weather and three Quincy starters not in uniform might have been the problem early for the Moline boys basketball team.

When the Maroons found their groove, they had no problem en route to a 55-48 Western Big 6 Conference win over the Blue Devils at Wharton Field House on Friday evening.

Trailing 8-4 after a quarter, Moline (12-5, 2-3 Big 6) got a huge jump start from sophomore Kyle Taylor, who buried 5 of 6 3-pointers in the second quarter.

"I thought the sophomore game was sluggish and then the crowd didn't come until late because we moved the game up (due to weather issues) but the kids have to adjust," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "Kyle made the first one and then shot it really well after that.

"I thought Brock (Harding) did a great job of getting the ball moved to the right spot. He either found Kyle open or got the ball to Michael Billups and he made some great passes out of the post."

Seniors Lucas Reis, Adonte Crider and Peyton Nicholson were suspended for one game for a team-rules violation and that meant the Blue Devils (10-6, 3-2) could not afford mistakes.

