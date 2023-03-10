Moline put together a victorious gameplan to stop Downers Grove North 50-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 10.

Moline darted in front of Downers Grove North 22-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-22.

Downers Grove North drew within 32-27 in the third quarter.

The Maroons put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 18-9 in the last stanza.

In recent action on March 3, Moline faced off against O'Fallon.

