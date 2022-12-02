Moline mollywopps Galesburg 91-32

Moline dismissed Galesburg by a 91-32 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, Moline and Galesburg squared off with January 21, 2022 at Moline High School last season. For more, click here.
