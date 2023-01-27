Moline makes Rock Island walk the plank 94-66

Moline's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 94-66 win over Rock Island at Moline High on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island faced off on January 28, 2022 at Rock Island High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Moline faced off against Chicago Simeon and Rock Island took on Lincoln on January 21 at Lincoln High School. For results, click here.
