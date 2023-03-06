Moline surfed the tension to ride to a 59-55 win over Oswego East in Illinois boys basketball action on March 6.

In recent action on Feb. 28, Moline faced off against Normal. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.