Moline hustles by Quincy in victory 76-57

Moline notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Quincy 76-57 at Moline High on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Moline faced off against Dixon and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on January 25 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap
Moline opened with a 20-15 advantage over Quincy through the first quarter.
Moline's offense moved to a 41-34 lead over Quincy at the intermission.
Moline's influence showed as it carried a 59-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
