Moline hustles by Quincy 56-44

Moline put together a victorious gameplan to stop Quincy 56-44 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Moline and Quincy faced off on February 4, 2022 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Moline faced off against Rock Island and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on December 6 at Quincy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.