Moline holds off Carmel to win fifth straight

Moline shot 7 of 17 from outside the arc in the win, helping Billups to feast inside or find the open man.

“He is a tremendous passer out of the post,” Taylor said of Billups. “He is unselfish. He’s got a great feel for the game and as he continues to get more experience and more active, he’s going to play a key role for us.”

Billups said he must continue to work on his stamina, but he agreed that Saturday was one of his best performances as Moline’s big bench piece. Billips said the outside shooting from Schimmel, Brock Harding (eight points) and Kyle Taylor (seven points) helped make his job inside easier.

“If they can’t double team me, I can just go up one on one,” Billups said. “When we have shooters, they’ve got to stay out, so it makes it easier for me to score.”

Billups scored in every quarter, including seven in the fourth. He converted one of his three and-1 opportunities and had six rebounds.

Moline struggled with 17 turnovers, but the cushion Moline built to as many as 18 points made a big difference with Wilson doing his best to carry Carmel back into the game. Syone Usma-Harper added 11 points.