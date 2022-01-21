Moline hammers Galesburg into submission 76-49

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Moline broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-49 explosion on Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 17, Moline faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Galesburg took on Rock Island on January 11 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Moline jumped in front of Galesburg 23-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons' shooting took charge to a 43-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at the half.
The Maroons' rule showed as they carried a 67-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.