Moline hammers Galesburg into submission 76-49
Moline hammers Galesburg into submission 76-49

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Moline broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-49 explosion on Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 17, Moline faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Galesburg took on Rock Island on January 11 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Moline jumped in front of Galesburg 23-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons' shooting took charge to a 43-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at the half.

The Maroons' rule showed as they carried a 67-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

