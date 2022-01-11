Moline edges Sterling in snug affair 70-63

Moline found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sterling 70-63 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Golden Warriors took a 29-27 lead over the Maroons heading to the half locker room.
There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 43-34 margin in the closing period.
Recently on December 29 , Moline squared up on Maryland Heights Pattonville in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.