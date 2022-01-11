 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline edges Sterling in snug affair 70-63
Moline edges Sterling in snug affair 70-63

Moline found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Sterling 70-63 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Golden Warriors took a 29-27 lead over the Maroons heading to the half locker room.

There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 43-34 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 29 , Moline squared up on Maryland Heights Pattonville in a basketball game . For more, click here.

