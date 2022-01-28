 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline earns narrow win over Rock Island 68-63
Moline earns narrow win over Rock Island 68-63

A tight-knit tilt turned in Moline's direction just enough to squeeze past Rock Island 68-63 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, who began with a 24-18 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.

Moline opened a small 36-28 gap over Rock Island at the intermission.

Moline jumped in front of Rock Island 47-46 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 22, Rock Island faced off against Lincoln and Moline took on Galesburg on January 21 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

