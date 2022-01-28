Moline earns narrow win over Rock Island 68-63

A tight-knit tilt turned in Moline's direction just enough to squeeze past Rock Island 68-63 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island, who began with a 24-18 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.
Moline opened a small 36-28 gap over Rock Island at the intermission.
Moline jumped in front of Rock Island 47-46 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Rock Island faced off against Lincoln and Moline took on Galesburg on January 21 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
