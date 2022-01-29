Moline dismantles Dixon in convincing manner 81-41

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Dixon 81-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 21 , Moline squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Moline made the first move by forging a 12-5 margin over Dixon after the first quarter.
Moline's offense pulled ahead to a 55-17 lead over Dixon at the half.
The Maroons' might showed as they carried a 72-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.