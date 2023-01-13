Moline dims lights on Rock Island Alleman 81-32

Moline left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rock Island Alleman 81-32 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Moline and Rock Island Alleman played in a 99-49 game on January 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Moline faced off against St. Louis Vashon and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on January 6 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap.
