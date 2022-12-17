Moline denies Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's challenge 54-43

Moline turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-43 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 9, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Bettendorf and Moline took on Rock Island on December 9 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
