Moline put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Minooka for a 74-54 victory in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 22.

Moline jumped in front of Minooka 25-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons registered a 39-25 advantage at half over the Indians.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 60-46.

The Maroons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-8 points differential.

