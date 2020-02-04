Moline comeback falls short in first loss to Sterling since 1990

STERLING — The shots from deep just weren’t falling for Moline here Tuesday night. The Maroons finished 5-32 from 3-point range in a 69-61 loss at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse in the rescheduled Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball contest.
The loss to Sterling was Moline’s first since 1990, a span of 23 games, according to Sterling’s Jim Spencer.
The Maroons (14-8, 4-5 Big 6) fought their way back after trailing 52-33 after three quarters. But an early cushion built by Sterling (14-10, 3-6) was a bit too much to overcome. The Golden Warriors were 9-15 from deep in a game they led 32-15 at halftime.
Moline coach Sean Taylor continues to reference the grit of his young and undersized team, which was out-rebounded 39-16.
“We never give up,” Taylor said, “but at the same time, we’ve got to play a little more consistently so we don’t have to make that big comeback.”
Moline fell behind 14-4 to open the game before Sterling senior Trevor Vos caught fire in the second quarter, making three triples, en route to scoring a game-high 18 points (4-4 3s). Fellow SHS seniors Isaiah Yarbrough (16 points) and Cooper Willman (11 points, nine rebounds) were also in double figures, along with Sterling junior Trevon Jordan, who scored 13 points on his birthday. SHS was 24-42 from the field in the win.
Moline was 1-14 from deep in the first half. Taylor thought his team’s shots in the first half weren’t bad, just a little too quick.
“I thought we shot it off one or two passes too many times in the first half,” Taylor said before crediting the performance of the 6-foot-4 Vos. “He’s really good … a couple he just shot over the top.”
Despite the deep hole, Moline cut the deficit to eight points on a few different occasions, but couldn’t string together enough shots to get much closer late. Sterling’s 20 turnovers to Moline’s five provided ample chances to swing the momentum in a quiet gym for most of the night.
Ryne Schimmel scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Maroons, who shot 26-of-69 on field goals (38%). Brock Harding (11 points) was also in double figures as Moline outscored Sterling 28-17 in the fourth quarter.
Taylor did not divulge why inside presence Michael Billups did not suit up despite being with the team.
Moline’s Brandon Stone (nine points) and Trey Lee (eight points) were productive off the bench and freshman Grant Welch (two points) got significant varsity minutes for the first time. Mahki Johnson scored eight points in his starting role.
Taylor said despite the mismatches Sterling provided, his team must continue to learn how to play with more toughness defensively. Foul trouble also caused problems late as SHS was 9-13 at the line in the fourth. Kyle Taylor fouled out late with eight points.
“They’re giving up height and weight, but we’ve just got to find a way to guard a little bit better and rebound,” Taylor said. “We’ll score the ball if we can find a way to stop them on defense.”