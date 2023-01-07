Moline collects victory over St. Louis Vashon 49-36

Moline grabbed a 49-36 victory at the expense of St. Louis Vashon on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 29, Moline squared off with Chicago Mt Carmel in a basketball game. For results, click here.
