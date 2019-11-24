MOLINE — Do not count the Moline boys' basketball players among those who are not believers in the Maroons this season.
In fact, these guys are ready to prove Moline basketball is alive and well after the era of "Billups-Harding-Wiemers" came to an end last March.
Some think the graduations of three-year starters Deonte Billups, Brody Harding and Drew Wiemers, along with Treyton Lamphier would mark the end of the winning. Instead, the guys who remain believe it just means it is there time.
"We are not trying to be like last year, we want to win together with this group," junior Trey Lee said. "It's kind of fun that people doubt us. They still have to play us and we plan to do nothing but work hard."
Added Ryne Schimmel, "For sure, it was different the first time we walked into the locker room or on the court to not see those guys. We got past that and spent the entire summer learning our roles."
And that doesn't mean those roles are defined at all. In fact, coach Sean Taylor isn't sure when that will happen.
"We are just trying to get better every day," Taylor said. "I can't say now that I know anyone's role. That may not happen until January or February. There is so much to learn and so much to grow but it is fun to see it happening."
And don't think for a bit that anyone on this current team won't think back to the past few years. One of those people is senior Michael Galvin, who sat out last season with a broken foot.
You have free articles remaining.
"I spent a lot of time sitting there watching Deonte, Brody, Drew and Treyton," Galvin said. "I saw ow hard they worked every day. They didn't just play on Friday or Saturday, they worked hard every day in practice.."
Added junior Jayden Jackson, "It was a pleasure to play with those guys last year. Now, we will take what we learned from them and also bring our own new engery and type of team we want to be. It feels good to be our own team."
Each of those four players understand that they will have to make up for a lot of what Billups, Harding and Wiemers did last season. They combined for 50.7 of the team's 64.7 points per game and 15.9 of their 27.8 rebounds per game.
"They didn't do it alone, they did it as a team," Lee said. "That's what we have to do."
Added Schimmel, "We have all been working extra hard on rebounding and playing defense. We have to step up our game. We also have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball. We'll be a different team."
Taylor said the key is these current Maroons have to take what they learned last year and know that season started their sophomore year and grew from there.
"These guys love to play and compete," he said. "They saw what those guys did last season and now it is their time to pick up the pieces. If they want to work they will grow and mature. Those guys last season went through the process from sophomores to seniors, if these guys stay as enthusiastic as they have been, they will get there as well."