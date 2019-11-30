GALESBURG — The Moline boys' basketball team looked like two completely different squads in its two games on Saturday, but maybe that's just the difference that two hours can make.
The Maroons won both of their Saturday contests at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament and improved to 4-0 on the season. Moline opened the day with a 54-50 win over Chicago Wells that featured sloppy play and shooting woes from both sides. The Maroons turned things around in the afternoon game with a 75-67 win over Sacred Heart Griffin.
In the opening game, Moline turned the ball over 15 times and shot just 19-of-46 from the field. Coach Sean Taylor said Chicago Wells was a good match-up for his team.
"(Wells) had extreme quickness and some height inside, so there wasn't a lot of places to throw the ball," Taylor said. "We had some poor decisions and shots, but that happens with a team as young as ours."
Brandon Stone was the latest Maroon to step up when his team needed him as the sophomore went 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line for 10 points, as well as contributing to the energy level on the defensive end.
"I always want to bring energy every single day," Stone said. "That's something that is contagious and can catch on with the rest of the team."
Stone knows that while the Wells game was his time to shine, that may not be the case all season.
"Anyone throughout our roster can play and be the player of the game," Stone said. "It's just about trying your best and working hard while you're out on the court."
Against Sacred Heart Griffin, the Maroons shoot 20-of-39 from the field and attempted an incredible 40 free throws, making 27.
The Maroons took advantage of their opportunities at the line as the Cyclones had 26 personal fouls and two technical fouls.
"Good teams make fouls shots when they get them," Taylor said. "We get the right guys there who can make the shots and it can spread to the rest of the team and make everyone more confident."
Ryne Schimmel was the leading scorer with 24 points on 5-of-7 from the field and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe.
Schimmel and sophomore teammate Kyle Taylor made the all-tournament team. Taylor had 16 points against SHG and eight against Wells.
Once again, the Maroons had at least eight guys in the scoring column in the afternoon game. Taylor wants that balance to be the new norm for the Maroons.
"Getting guys involved is important," Taylor said. "The chemistry that everyone has is great when they are contributing and going out on the court in good spirits."
In both games, junior forward Michael Billups had difficult inside matchups that he didn't let that affect his play. Billups had 10 points in the second game and had key defensive play, steals and assists throughout both match-ups.
"I feel like keeping calm is the key when you're in a close game and the ball is coming your way," Billups said. "Defense is always the main focus and without it, there would be no offense."