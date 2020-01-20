Mistakes help Galesburg top Rocks

"They were able to play to their game plan much better than we did," Sigel said. "As bad as we looked in the first half, if we make free throws (3 for 9 in the first half) we're ahead at halftime and I was still feeling good down by four."

Playing without their leader at point guard, Jordan Rice, for the last five games with an ankle injury, Sigel is hopeful to see him back in the lineup.

"That's not an excuse, but we are looking forward to getting him back soon," Sigel said. "It changes everything when he is in there."

Added Hart, "We had that a few years ago with Grant Gibson and no one was sad for us, it happens. But yes, Rice is a difference-maker because he can get to the basket and shoot the 3. We know the next time we play we will have to be ready for him."

The Streaks added to the lead in the third quarter to take an eight-point lead into the fourth. That's when Price took over. Two outstanding drives to the basket and then a steal and pretty feed to Jaylin McCants (20 points) and a six-point run turned a 47-43 lead into a 53-43 lead in less than a minute.

"I like being in the open court," Price said. "We're confident with the lead and finishing."