Metamora survives taut tilt with Rock Island 68-64

Metamora didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Rock Island 68-64 on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Metamora made the first move by forging a 15-7 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Redbirds' offense moved to a 33-22 lead over the Rocks at the half.

The Redbirds' edge showed as they carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Redbirds put the game on ice.

