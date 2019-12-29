Maturing E-P once again playing for Warkins title

ERIE — When it began its Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic run a week ago, the Erie-Prophetstown boys' basketball team was keeping its goals very much on the modest side.
Four pool-play wins later, the tournament hosts find themselves competing in the Warkins championship game for the second straight year.
After holding off Orion for a 53-51 win Saturday night, the Panthers (5-5) meet Three Rivers East Division rival Sterling Newman (12-2) tonight at 7:30 at the Erie High School gymnasium in the finals of the 18th annual Warkins boys' hoops holiday gathering.
But as it prepared for last Monday's tourney opener against Beecher, E-P had five losses in its first six games and was not thinking about a title.
"We didn't even think about being in this position," Erie-Prophetstown coach Ryan Winckler said. "All we talked about was the first game with Beecher, and focusing on them. What we've stressed to the guys from the first day of practice is getting into good habits, and the guys have bought into that.
"We've slowly added things as the year's gone on, added on to the guys' habits on both offense and defense. The big thing is, everyone's bought into the idea of just doing what they're able to control."
Led by senior post players Clayton Johnson (9 points, 12.1 rebounds per game) and Eric Robinson (12.5 points, 8.1 rebounds), the Panthers have had to work hard to reach the Warkins title game for the second time in the co-op's brief, two-year history.
After edging Beecher 52-50, E-P used a fourth-quarter push to pull away to a 51-42 win over Fulton in the second of a two-game opening day. The Panthers then used a solid defensive effort to top Stockton 45-26 this past Friday before topping Orion.
"All four games have been difficult for us, so I'm proud of the guys for taking it one game at a time," Winckler said. "It's fun seeing our habits pay off for us."
Erie-Prophetstown has been in several close games this year. After opening at Orion's 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic with two overtime losses and a four-point setback, the Panthers took on Newman to open TRAC East play on Dec. 13 and battled the Comets tough before falling 61-56.
As it prepares for tonight's title-game rematch, E-P has also been bolstered by the contributions of junior guards Bryce Rosenow and Dawson Haggard. Rosenow is the team's top scorer at 13.5 points per game, with Haggard chipping in 7.1 points.
"It's been nice to see Bryce and Dawson mature, and how they handle themselves in certain situations," Winckler said. "It's been a true team effort, anchored by Eric and Clayton, our two seniors down low.
"We felt we had the opportunity to be a good team. There's still a long ways to go, but I'm pleased with our strides."
Playing for the championship of its hometown holiday tournament will give the Panthers a tremendous opportunity to make even greater strides.
"It's another opportunity to see where we're at with our habits, and playing at home is always a fun time," Winckler said. "That's something we don't take for granted."