Maturing E-P once again playing for Warkins title

ERIE — When it began its Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic run a week ago, the Erie-Prophetstown boys' basketball team was keeping its goals very much on the modest side.

Four pool-play wins later, the tournament hosts find themselves competing in the Warkins championship game for the second straight year.

After holding off Orion for a 53-51 win Saturday night, the Panthers (5-5) meet Three Rivers East Division rival Sterling Newman (12-2) tonight at 7:30 at the Erie High School gymnasium in the finals of the 18th annual Warkins boys' hoops holiday gathering.

But as it prepared for last Monday's tourney opener against Beecher, E-P had five losses in its first six games and was not thinking about a title.

"We didn't even think about being in this position," Erie-Prophetstown coach Ryan Winckler said. "All we talked about was the first game with Beecher, and focusing on them. What we've stressed to the guys from the first day of practice is getting into good habits, and the guys have bought into that.

"We've slowly added things as the year's gone on, added on to the guys' habits on both offense and defense. The big thing is, everyone's bought into the idea of just doing what they're able to control."