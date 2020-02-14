Maroons denied upset late as Galesburg clinches Big 6 title

Galesburg led by two with 2:38 left, but a McCants steal and dunk and a Dre Egipciaco bucket gave the Streaks a late cushion that Moline could not overcome.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taylor said his team did a good job of controlling the tempo and mostly limiting the damage of its 10 turnovers. GHS had 10 turnovers of its own.

He said the team’s final play provided shooting options for multiple players, but the length of Galesburg showed up on the late block.

“We got a 3 opportunity, and you want an opportunity to tie it,” Taylor said. “And we got one.”

Ryne Schimmel and Brandon Stone led Moline with 12 points each. Schimmel scored eight in the fourth quarter, with his third triple of the game, making the deficit 3 with 46.9 left. The Streaks hit just enough free throws down the stretch, finishing 6-8 at the line in the final quarter.

Brock Harding added eight points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Maroons. Taylor was 2-2 at the line with two points. Coach Taylor said Michael Billups is no longer on the team.