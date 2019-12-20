Maroons can’t contain tough Galesburg trio in Big 6 loss

GALESBURG — A physical and talented Galesburg boys' basketball team made things difficult on Moline for most of Friday night’s Western Big 6 Conference contest. Led by 6-foot-5 senior Jaylin McCants, the Silver Streaks cruised, 64-38, in front of a charged home crowd at John Thiel Gym.
Galesburg’s man-to-man defense and size down low held Moline (5-4, 1-3 Big 6) to 24% shooting (11 of 46) and 3 of 20 from deep. GHS was 19 of 45 from the field and 7 of 18 on 3s, making 19 of 25 free throws.
McCants had a bloody nose and went scoreless in the first quarter, but finished with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, making 11 of 13 free throws. Sturdy junior guard Eric Price (3 of 5 3s) added 15 and 10 for the Silver Streaks (7-3, 2-2 Big 6).
“They can score inside, outside, and they’re good defenders,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said of the GHS duo. “They’re tough matchups and we’ve got to find a way to contain them better. They’re really good players.”
Another lengthy Streak, 6-foot-4 senior Rylee Milan, scored 15 points with a 3-of-6 night from deep.
Both teams defended well early on as Moline led 8-5 toward the end of the first quarter, but Galesburg closed it on a 4-0 run and led 22-15 at halftime and 50-25 after three quarters.
Moline’s tallest player, 6-foot-4 junior Michael Billups, was the only Maroon to make over half his shots. Billups was 3 of 5 with six points, all in the first half when the game was closer.
Kyle Taylor (12 points) led the Maroons offensively and was 5 of 8 at the line, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter. Brandon Stone (seven points) was 5 of 5 at the line in the second half.
Taylor said Galesburg was very quick on the ball in addition to its physical defense. GHS out-rebounded Moline 36-16.
“They’re just well-schooled,” Taylor said. “They’re a very good team.”
McCants shot just 4 of 12 from the field, but his ability to get to the line and disrupt Moline’s offense was impressive on its own. He ignited the crowd with a steal and a two-handed dunk in the second quarter before Moline took timeout, down 14-8.
“He’s good at getting to the line,” Taylor said. “He can put in on the floor and he can rebound it. Just an outstanding player.”
Taylor said his young Maroons must continue to grind through after a fourth straight loss. Moline, which plays Urbana tonight, must also find other ways to score when the 3s aren’t falling.
“We did some really good things in spurts,” Taylor said, “we’ve just to become a little more consistent.”