Maroons can’t contain tough Galesburg trio in Big 6 loss

GALESBURG — A physical and talented Galesburg boys' basketball team made things difficult on Moline for most of Friday night’s Western Big 6 Conference contest. Led by 6-foot-5 senior Jaylin McCants, the Silver Streaks cruised, 64-38, in front of a charged home crowd at John Thiel Gym.

Galesburg’s man-to-man defense and size down low held Moline (5-4, 1-3 Big 6) to 24% shooting (11 of 46) and 3 of 20 from deep. GHS was 19 of 45 from the field and 7 of 18 on 3s, making 19 of 25 free throws.

McCants had a bloody nose and went scoreless in the first quarter, but finished with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, making 11 of 13 free throws. Sturdy junior guard Eric Price (3 of 5 3s) added 15 and 10 for the Silver Streaks (7-3, 2-2 Big 6).

“They can score inside, outside, and they’re good defenders,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said of the GHS duo. “They’re tough matchups and we’ve got to find a way to contain them better. They’re really good players.”

Another lengthy Streak, 6-foot-4 senior Rylee Milan, scored 15 points with a 3-of-6 night from deep.

Both teams defended well early on as Moline led 8-5 toward the end of the first quarter, but Galesburg closed it on a 4-0 run and led 22-15 at halftime and 50-25 after three quarters.

