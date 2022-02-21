Marion Linn-Mar tenderizes Eldridge North Scott 64-42

Marion Linn-Mar earned a convincing 64-42 win over Eldridge North Scott in Iowa boys basketball action on February 21.
Recently on February 15 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Davenport North in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense stomped on to a 34-16 lead over Eldridge North Scott at halftime.
The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
