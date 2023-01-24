Maquoketa snatches victory over Goose Lake Northeast 68-62

Maquoketa weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 68-62 victory against Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Cascade and Maquoketa took on Camanche on January 10 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap.
