Camanche turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 79-69 win over Maquoketa during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 28, Camanche faced off against Port Byron Riverdale . For a full recap, click here. Maquoketa took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 24 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.