Macomb's determined rally upends Geneseo 64-32

Macomb awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 64-32 win over Geneseo on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Geneseo started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Macomb at the end of the first quarter.
The Bombers' shooting jumped to a 22-15 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.
The Bombers jumped over the Maple Leafs when the fourth quarter began 38-26.
