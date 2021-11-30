 Skip to main content
Macomb's determined rally upends Geneseo 64-32
Macomb awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 64-32 win over Geneseo on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Geneseo started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Macomb at the end of the first quarter.

The Bombers' shooting jumped to a 22-15 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.

The Bombers jumped over the Maple Leafs when the fourth quarter began 38-26.

