Litt inspires Wildcats to win over Spartans

Jamal Litt is not going to play basketball for the Davenport North boys basketball team again this season but the senior is still finding ways to inspire his teammates.
After being injured in a car accident on Jan. 22, Litt made an appearance in a pregame ceremony at North Thursday night. In a neck brace but appearing to move fairly well, Litt got a standing ovation from the crowd as he stood at center court before the game against Pleasant Valley.
Feeding off that energy, the host Wildcats then went out and shut down the Spartans 50-33 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Wildcats coach Marc Polite said the night also featured a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction to help pay for some of Litt’s medical expenses as he recovers. North junior Quincy Wiseman, who led the Wildcats with 16 points, said it was nice to have Litt back among his teammates again.
“With him being here, his energy is just great,” Wiseman said. “It was great outcome as everyone on the team benefited from him being around. Litt brings that kind of energy everywhere he goes. When Litt is in a room, everyone knows. His energy is just through the roof.”
Wiseman and his teammates must have channeled that energy on defense as the Wildcats (10-4, 7-2 MAC) kept the Spartans (6-8, 3-8) completely in check. Although North led just 14-10 after the first quarter, the hosts allowed two field goals in the second quarter and also turned PV over five times. Pleasant Valley had only five shot attempts in the second period.
Any time the Spartans tried to drive or get in the lane, a North defender was right there or getting help from teammates.
“It just the defensive principles were work on every day in practice,” Wiseman said. “We really pride ourselves on our defense.”
While the defense was working hard, Wiseman and his teammates were hot from the outside. North buried seven 3-pointers in the first half, including three from Wiseman as the Wildcats were up 27-14 at halftime. Mehki Jacobs, Alec Brown and Sam Wellman also hit from deep to get some space on the visitors.
Jacobs buried two more three-pointers in the third quarter and Jayden Houston also got into the act as the hosts finished with 11 three-pointers for the contest, the most for the Wildcats in one game this season.
North led 37-21 after three quarters after limiting PV to only two field goals again in the third period. The Wildcats were not seriously challenged the rest of the way. Jacobs finished with 11 points for the winners. Houston had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Pleasant Valley finished the game shooting 4-for-21 from three-point range, had 11 turnovers and allowed 12 second-chance points as the hosts snagged nine offensive rebounds. Ryan Dolphin was PV’s leading scorer with seven. CJ Ragins did record seven rebounds for the Spartans.
“North is a really good team and when they shoot it like that from the perimeter, they are going to be hard to beat,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. “Offensive rebounding hurt us and 11 threes, that’s the game right there. It’s hard to win, as well, when we shoot like that, you have to put the ball in hole. But we’ll keep working.”
As for the Wildcats, there might not be a team playing with more confidence right now. The only two losses for North in the last seven weeks have come to Davenport Central. North has nine wins in that same time frame. The Wildcats still have two more games against conference-leading North Scott.
“They believe and it is amazing what can happen when you believe in each other and what we are trying to accomplish,” Polite said. “As a program, you want these guys to understand that we can play with the best teams and right now they are showing that.”