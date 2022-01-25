Lisbon flies high over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 80-42

Lisbon handled Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 80-42 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Lisbon faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 20 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.