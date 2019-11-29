ORION — Tonight's championship game of the 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic boys' basketball tournament will have a very strong hometown flavor.
Not only will the host Orion Chargers be competing for the title of their own tourney, clinching their berth with a 60-34 win over Alleman in the finale of Friday's four-game slate, but nearby rival Sherrard will be the team awaiting them this evening at 7:30.
Down by as many as 22 in the first half and trailing Ridgewood by 21 points at halftime, the Tigers closed to within nine entering the fourth quarter, then overtook the Spartans down the stretch and pulled away to a 69-60 victory.
“We were playing man in the first half, but at halftime, Coach Jones (assistant Mike Jones) came in and said, let's do a 1-2-2 zone and trap all the corners, and eventually that worked out,” said Sherrard's Tanner Humphrey, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:44 left to play. “We kept going with it, and never let up.”
With Humphrey scoring 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, and teammate Brady Hartman jump-starting Sherrard by scoring 10 of his 19 in the third period, the Tigers set up an all-Three Rivers West Division title-game showdown between 3-0 rivals.
“We're big into defense creating offense,” said Hartman. “We came out and got some turnovers off the trap, and that created offense.”
Weathering a 21-point outing by Spartan standout Ganon Greenman to stay perfect, the chance to play for a season-opening championship is a huge step in what Sherrard coach Brian Hutton earlier in the week described as being “a turnaround season” for the Tigers.
“It means a lot to this program,” said Hartman. “We haven't had much success the past few years, and I think we deserve the opportunity to play for a title.”
In Friday's finale, the host Chargers opened the game with 10 straight points, but Alleman (1-2) closed the gap to 15-9 after one. The Pioneers got as close as 18-13 in the second period, but Caleb Spranger scored in the final minute to put Orion up 22-15 at halftime.
Fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Ryan Jungwirth (10 points), Orion opened the second half with a 13-0 run, and never looked back as senior guard Josh Johnson led the way with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Spranger added seven boards and seven points.
“At the half, our coaches talked about slowing down and being patient; just looking up and taking our dribbles more precisely,” said Johnson. “We were able to slow the game down to our pace.”
With the tournament format having been changed a few years ago to allow conference teams to play each other here, Charger coach Alex Johnson is looking forward to the atmosphere for tonight's championship showdown.
“You generally don't want to play a conference team this early, but I think it's going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “Both communities are going to respond. We're going up against a team that shows they don't quit, so we've got to be prepared.”
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Erie-Prophetstown 54 (OT): Monmouth-Roseville (2-1) tied its game at 52 on Reese Kane's bucket with 53.8 seconds left in regulation, then used an 8-of-8 foul shooting performance to pull away in overtime.
Kane tallied a game-high 20 points for the Titans, with Rashaun King adding 14 points and Jacob Jones 11. For E-P (0-3), post players Eric Robinson and Clayton Johnson had 17 and 14 points, respectively, with teammate Bryce Rosenow adding 13.
Abingdon-Avon 71, Mercer County 36: Down just 17-13 after one, Mercer County's bid to give Tim Sedam his first win as head coach was denied by a 22-9 A-Town run in the second period; the Tornadoes (2-1) outscored the Golden Eagles (0-3) 44-20 in the second and third quarters. Robby Holtschlag led MerCo with 14 points.