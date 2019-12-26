Leafs fall flat in Chuck Dayton opener

Geneseo coach Brad Storm said his team let the Indians do whatever they wanted en route to a 55% day shooting (22-40), going 8 of 19 from deep (42%) and assisting on 15 baskets.

“We were making passes that weren’t there, forcing things, we weren’t trying to initiate things offensively,” Storm said. “We just looked like we didn’t have the desire to do what was needed tonight. We can’t do that against anybody. Hononegah’s a good enough team that will make you pay for it and they did. They came to play and we didn’t.”

Geneseo finished with 13 turnovers. Bristol Lewis (11 points) was the only other Leaf in double figures. The Leafs were 5 of 21 from deep.

Storm said it wasn’t Xs and Os that led to the loss, just a matter of a mental advantage on the other side. The team game-planned for the sharp-shooting Akelaitis, but he was left open a number of times during his big game.

“We told them our goal was to go 4-0 or 3-1,” Storm said. “We can still do 3-1, just on the wrong side of the bracket. But we need to do that and it has to be the goal … one good thing about a tournament is you get to turn around and play again right away and try to fix that.”

