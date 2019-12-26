Leafs fall flat in Chuck Dayton opener

DEKALB — A day after Christmas and playing for the first time since Friday’s huge Western Big 6 Conference win at Rock Island, the Geneseo boys’ basketball team came out flat against Hononegah.
Hononegah came ready to play as senior guard Chris Akelaitis scored 28 points to help lead the Indians to a 59-37 win over the Maple Leafs, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, at the 92nd Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.
Hononegah (4-6) led Geneseo (9-3) for all but one minute on Thursday’s opening night of the longest running basketball tournament in Illinois.
Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera went scoreless in the first half and finished with 12 points. The Colorado State commit faced a box and one defensive look, which he’s faced before, but he was kept out of the paint and the Maple Leafs could never quite find their rhythm in the loss, shooting 32 percent (15-47) from the field.
“We just didn’t have it today,” said Rivera, who was 4 of 16 from the field with nine rebounds and six turnovers. “We didn’t bring it today.”
He said last Friday’s win to take early control of the Big 6 race was behind them, the Indians simply played better.
“They played tough defense. I give props to them,” said Rivera, whose team faces LaSalle-Peru today at 1:30 p.m. “I expect everybody to come back ready to win (Friday).”
Geneseo coach Brad Storm said his team let the Indians do whatever they wanted en route to a 55% day shooting (22-40), going 8 of 19 from deep (42%) and assisting on 15 baskets.
“We were making passes that weren’t there, forcing things, we weren’t trying to initiate things offensively,” Storm said. “We just looked like we didn’t have the desire to do what was needed tonight. We can’t do that against anybody. Hononegah’s a good enough team that will make you pay for it and they did. They came to play and we didn’t.”
Geneseo finished with 13 turnovers. Bristol Lewis (11 points) was the only other Leaf in double figures. The Leafs were 5 of 21 from deep.
Storm said it wasn’t Xs and Os that led to the loss, just a matter of a mental advantage on the other side. The team game-planned for the sharp-shooting Akelaitis, but he was left open a number of times during his big game.
“We told them our goal was to go 4-0 or 3-1,” Storm said. “We can still do 3-1, just on the wrong side of the bracket. But we need to do that and it has to be the goal … one good thing about a tournament is you get to turn around and play again right away and try to fix that.”