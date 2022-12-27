LaSalle-Peru squeaks past Sherrard in tight tilt 34-31

LaSalle-Peru derailed Sherrard's hopes after a 34-31 verdict at Lasalle-Peru High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
