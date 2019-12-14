Lancers rally to upend Rocks in Shootout finale

ROCK ISLAND — Come late February or March, this might be a victory North Scott’s boys basketball team looks back on as a defining moment in its season.
The Lancers dug themselves a 13-point deficit in the game’s opening 4-plus minutes, stuck with their plan and rallied for a 61-58 win over Rock Island in the signature game of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout on Saturday night at the Carver Center.
“This is a situation a lot of people on our team haven’t been in,” senior Sam Kilburg said. “We have a lot of new players with new roles, but this proves we can come back from deficits if we stay together and if we stay tough.”
Iowa, which won the Shootout for the fifth consecutive season, finished with a 6-1 advantage. This required grit, determination and contributions from several role players for the Lancers (4-1).
Amarion Nimmers made his first six shots, five of those 3-pointers, to power Rock Island (6-2) early. Coach Thom Sigel’s team scored 17 points in the opening 4:11 and led 35-26 at halftime.
“North Scott stuck with its plan and was patient on offense,” Sigel said. “We became the team that looked like we were down double figures. When the game started, the ball was moving. Then, it turned into, ‘Let’s just fire it up.’ They were getting out on us, and we didn’t attack or get to the (foul) line.”
Ty Anderson and Kilburg each finished with a team-high 19 points, but it was others that had a significant say in North Scott’s win.
Junior Carter Markham knocked in two 3-pointers in the third-quarter comeback. Senior Trent Allard had five quick points early in the fourth quarter.
“They had guys step up and hit shots that weren’t in our scouting report,” Sigel said. “That was huge. Our execution and composure just hurt us.”
North Scott also was stingy on the defensive end in the second half, limiting Rock Island to 23 points.
“We’ve been challenging our role guys for three weeks to get tougher and star in your role,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “They were great for us last night and again tonight.
“We told our guys if we stayed together for 32 minutes, we felt we could do it. It was flat-out ugly and we didn’t play well at all, but Rocky had a lot to do with that because they’re really, really good. I’m just very proud of our guys for gutting that out.”
Anderson, a Northern Iowa signee, struggled through the opening three quarters. He was 4 of 15 from the field and had a couple of shots blocked.
When the Lancers needed him late, he delivered.
The 6-foot-6 senior buried a 3-pointer to inch North Scott in front, 52-49, with 5:18 left. He had a 3-point play off a drive with just more than 2 minutes remaining to stretch the lead to seven.
North Scott made enough free throws to hold on.
Anderson, also with 10 rebounds, split a pair of foul shots with 7.8 seconds left. Rock Island had a chance to tie the game, but Andrew McDuffy lost control of the ball just past the mid-court line and Markham picked it up in a scrum as the horn sounded.
“This shows a lot about our team,” Markham said. “We had some adversity, but we continued to come back. It was a big confidence booster for us.
“We practice diving for balls, hustle and mental toughness. That’s what we did. We played hard.”
Nimmers made 8 of 11 shots and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Rocks. Jordan Rice tallied 19 as Rock Island poured in 11 3-pointers on 24 attempts.
“You saw North Scott’s leadership in that second half of getting the ball to where it needed to be,” Sigel said. “We just executed poorly.
“We had won six in a row, so to lose a close one like this, maybe this will get us focused and let us know we’re not where we want to be right now.”