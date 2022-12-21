 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Knoxville survives taut tilt with Orion 51-42

Knoxville showed its poise to outlast a game Orion squad for a 51-42 victory on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Knoxville opened with a 15-6 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Blue Bullets registered a 31-19 advantage at half over the Chargers.

Knoxville and Orion each scored in the third quarter.

The Chargers managed a 11-8 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on December 16, Orion squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

