Knoxville survives taut tilt with Orion 51-42

Knoxville showed its poise to outlast a game Orion squad for a 51-42 victory on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Knoxville opened with a 15-6 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.
The Blue Bullets registered a 31-19 advantage at half over the Chargers.
Knoxville and Orion each scored in the third quarter.
The Chargers managed a 11-8 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
