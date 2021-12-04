Knoxville smashes through Rock Island Alleman 67-29

Knoxville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Rock Island Alleman 67-29 in Illinois boys basketball on December 4.
The Blue Bullets opened with a 24-10 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.
The Blue Bullets' shooting pulled ahead to a 46-18 lead over the Pioneers at the intermission.
Knoxville's domination showed as it carried a 62-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
