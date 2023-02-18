Knoxville earned its community's accolades after a 61-39 win over Rock Island Alleman for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.

Last season, Knoxville and Rock Island Alleman squared off with Dec. 4, 2021 at Knoxville High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Knoxville faced off against Woodhull AlWood . For results, click here. Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on Feb. 10 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.