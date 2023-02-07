Knoxville's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Oneida ROWVA 69-48 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.
Recently on January 24, Oneida ROWVA squared off with Abingdon-Avon in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.