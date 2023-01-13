Just a bit better: Port Byron Riverdale slips past Erie-Prophetstown 61-54

Port Byron Riverdale edged Erie-Prophetstown 61-54 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
In recent action on January 6, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Orion and Erie-Prophetstown took on Kewanee on January 7 at Kewanee High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.