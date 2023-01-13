 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just a bit better: Port Byron Riverdale slips past Erie-Prophetstown 61-54

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale edged Erie-Prophetstown 61-54 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

In recent action on January 6, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Orion and Erie-Prophetstown took on Kewanee on January 7 at Kewanee High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colgan's return highlights UT's third straight win

Colgan's return highlights UT's third straight win

Playing its fourth game in five days, the United Township boys' basketball team got plenty of quality minutes from its reserve corps and senior forward Jackson Colgan scored 14 points to return from a two-week injury layoff as the Panthers rolled to a 64-26 Western Big 6 victory at Alleman Tuesday evening.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News