Just a bit better; Dubuque Hempstead slips past Davenport North 52-51

With little to no wiggle room, Dubuque Hempstead nosed past Davenport North 52-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Davenport North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs opened a narrow 30-28 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

The Wildcats took the lead 46-42 to start the fourth quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Davenport North 10-5 in the last stanza.

