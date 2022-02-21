Just a bit better; Davenport West slips past Iowa City 71-62

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Davenport West nabbed it to nudge past Iowa City 71-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 15-14 lead over Iowa City.
The Falcons' shooting moved to a 28-26 lead over the Little Hawks at the half.
