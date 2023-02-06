Wins don't come more convincing than the way Johnston put away Davenport West 81-37 at Davenport West High on February 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Johnston drew first blood by forging a 24-7 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Dragons opened an enormous 40-18 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Johnston pulled to a 61-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.

