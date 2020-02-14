Jacobs lifts Wildcats past Falcons

West (2-15, 0-13 MAC), which had come back time and time again in Friday’s contest, had one final chance to again tie or win the game. After a foul gave the Falcons an inbound under their own basket with 3.7 seconds left, Jermaine Gardner got the ball in to Winston, who had 21 points in the game. But North’s Quincy Wiseman was right in Winston’s face, and the 3-point shot rimmed out as time expired.

“Jamal has been the guy for us all season. It was in his hands, and he took a great shot and just missed it,” West head coach David Robinson said. “We got a good shot off, but it just didn’t go down.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North, which had suffered one-point losses to Davenport Assumption and North Scott this week, was finally able to pull out a close game.

“We’ve played three close games this week, and I think this was a great experience for us. Previous to this, we’ve been winning a lot of our games by eight or more points, so to play these games where it’s a possession by possession situation, I think that’s good experience. We’re young guys. We don’t have a lot of guys with varsity experience prior to this season, and we weren’t put in that situation early in the season like we were hoping, so to be able to get this before we start postseason where you’re going to see a lot of situations like this, I think it’s great for us.”