Iowa or Illinois, these guys just love the basketball

"I am a basketball junkie and I get to Augustana first thing in the morning and stay until my wife says I better get home. She knows how much I love this event, so she usually lets me stay all the way."

Polite is a believer that playing in the shootout is way more fun that coaching in it.

"This is the day when I got to play against the Iowa-side guys and show them what I've been telling them all the time," he said. "For a coach, the hardest part is having that quick turnaround where you play a conference game Friday and have to get ready for the shootout game in a short walk-through.

"We get lucky this year because we don't have a Friday game, so we can prepare for Riverdale for a couple of days."

When they were playing, and several years after, both Robinson and Polite basked in the dominance of the Illinois side. Now, as Iowa guys they are all about a 7-0 Iowa sweep last year.

"I just think the athletes on the Iowa side are showing up now and that makes the difference," Robinson said. "When we were playing, Illinois dominated the area. It's not a cakewalk any more.