Iowa or Illinois, these guys just love the basketball

ROCK ISLAND — They grew up playing basketball in Illinois; they are now coaching in Iowa. When it comes to next week's Genesis Shootout, they are both excited for the day of fun.
David Robinson, who played at Rock Island from 1988-91, never got to play in an Iowa/Illinois Shootout but has spent a lot of mid-December Saturday's watching a day and night filled with great basketball.
These days, Robinson is in his second season coaching the Davenport West Falcons.
"It was unfortunate I just missed playing in the shootout, but I think my brother, Daniyal, got to play in at least one," Robinson said.
Marc Polite, who played at United Township from 1993-95, coached at UT for seven seasons and remembers well his days playing in the Shootout.
Polite took over the Davenport North Wildcats program this past summer.
"When I think of playing in this event, all I think about now is my sore knees," Polite joked.
Robinson believes coaching the event would be more exciting than playing in the shootout.
"When you are playing, you are only focused on yourself and your team," he said. "As a coach, you get to see both sides of the event. What I love most about this event is that we get to see teams we don't see all season in one gym the entire day.
"I am a basketball junkie and I get to Augustana first thing in the morning and stay until my wife says I better get home. She knows how much I love this event, so she usually lets me stay all the way."
Polite is a believer that playing in the shootout is way more fun that coaching in it.
"This is the day when I got to play against the Iowa-side guys and show them what I've been telling them all the time," he said. "For a coach, the hardest part is having that quick turnaround where you play a conference game Friday and have to get ready for the shootout game in a short walk-through.
"We get lucky this year because we don't have a Friday game, so we can prepare for Riverdale for a couple of days."
When they were playing, and several years after, both Robinson and Polite basked in the dominance of the Illinois side. Now, as Iowa guys they are all about a 7-0 Iowa sweep last year.
"I just think the athletes on the Iowa side are showing up now and that makes the difference," Robinson said. "When we were playing, Illinois dominated the area. It's not a cakewalk any more.
"Still, what I love to see is our guys sitting in the stands before or after our game and they're cheering for guys on both sides of the river. In the end, we're all basketball people and we love to see the game being played hard and right."
Added Polite, "It is all about cycles. Iowa is having its years lately and Illinois has had its years. I think Iowa's teams were all playing at the top level in December last year. In the end, the guys like to brag about who wins at the end of the night, but we all walk away knowing it was a great day."
